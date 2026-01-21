NCRTC plans pod hotel, fine dining restaurant at Anand Vihar Namo Bharat Station

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A pod hotel, a premium dining facility and other commuter-centric services will soon be developed at Anand Vihar Namo Bharat Station, one of the busiest transit hubs in the National Capital Region.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said it has awarded the contract for property development at the Anand Vihar station, enabling the creation of a modern pod hotel with 30-bed capacity, along with a fine dining restaurant and other commercial facilities within the premises of the station on Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor.

Pod hotels are designed for short-stay requirements, particularly for passengers with limited layover time. The facility will allow long-distance travellers and commuters making multiple transfers to rest within the station itself, avoiding the need to step out in search of accommodation, the NCRTC said.

The proposed development also includes food and beverage outlets, office spaces, apparel stores and other retail facilities.

A tentative area of 4,000 square metres -- at four locations on different levels of the station -- has been licensed for development, the NCRTC said.

The initiative is part of the NCRTC's broader strategy to monetise commercial potential along the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor and strengthen non-fare box revenue, it said.

Anand Vihar is a key multi-modal hub with connectivity to Delhi Metro's Pink and Blue lines, the Anand Vihar railway station and two inter-state bus terminals -- one in Delhi and the other at Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh.

The 82-kilometre RRTS (Rapid Rail Transit System) corridor runs through Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, connecting densely populated urban centres, with an emphasis on multi-modal integration at stations such as Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan.

Since the start of its operations, the corridor has recorded over two crore commuter trips. Currently, 55 kilometres with 11 stations is operational, while the remaining sections -- including Sarai Kale Khan-New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South-Modipuram -- are expected to be commissioned soon.

The average daily ridership presently stands at 55,000 to 60,000 and is projected to rise substantially after full commissioning, the NCRTC said. PTI SHB SHB RUK RUK