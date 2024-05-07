NCRTC reaches milestone of serving 1 million commuters on Namo Bharat trains

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Tuesday said it has reached the milestone of serving one million commuters on Namo Bharat trains since it started operations around six months ago.

Namo Bharat train started operations in October 2023. Passenger operations are running on the 34-kilometre extended section of the RRTS corridor from Sahibabad to Modinagar North.

Taking to the X, the NCRTC wrote, "We are proud to share that we have reached the milestone of serving 1 million commuters on #NamoBharat trains! We remain dedicated to bringing People & Places closer through fast, safe & comfortable journeys. Thank you for choosing Namo Bharat as your transit partner!" Currently, the service is available to passengers every 15 minutes. The target is to complete the entire 82-kilometre corridor from Delhi to Meerut by June 2025.