NCRTC reusing waste generated during RRST construction in push for ecofriendly practices

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The NCRTC is reusing waste generated during the construction of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System in a significant push for ecofriendly construction practices, it said on Friday..

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is implementing India's first semi-high-speed regional rail service project.

According to a statement, "In a significant push for ecofriendly construction practices, the NCRTC is setting a new benchmark by reusing C&D (construction and demolition) waste generated during the construction of India's first Namo Bharat corridor between Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut..

During the corridor's construction, significant debris and waste were generated due to construction and demolition activities. The NCRTC's innovative approach involves transforming this waste into valuable resources, it said..

The NCRTC has processed construction and demolition waste into hundreds of thousands of usable blocks. The debris is sent to the construction and demolition waste plant in Ghaziabad where it is crushed and prepared for reuse, the statement said..

These recycled blocks are then used to build station walls, technical and non-technical rooms and even the staircases within the RRTS stations. Around 2.5 lakh blocks made from this waste have been used in the construction work between Brahmapuri and Modipuram Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations in Meerut, it stated..

This innovative approach offers multiple environmental benefits as re-purposing construction and demolition waste reduces the need for traditional bricks, thus leading to soil conservation. Additionally, it facilitates the effective disposal of debris that contributes towards the NCRTC's commitment to environmental sustainability, it said..

The statement said the NCRTC has been at the forefront of prioritising reduction in pollution throughout the construction process. Regular water sprinkling is being done to ensure reduction of air pollution caused by dust.

Prefabrication of concrete structures in designated casting yards also reduces on-site work, minimising air pollution and public inconvenience, it added..

The Namo Bharat train is operational on a 34-kilometre stretch with eight stations from Sahibabad to Modinagar North..

Work on the remaining sections is progressing according to the targeted timelines of operationalising the entire corridor by June 2025, the statement said. PTI NIT SZM