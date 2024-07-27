NCRTC rolls out new features on RRTS Connect app

New Delhi, Jul (27) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced new features in the RRTS Connect application, including ticket booking, live train tracking, and station navigation, a statement said on Saturday.

According to the statement, the NCRTC has rolled out new updates to the RRTS Connect app, making travel on Namo Bharat trains smoother and more convenient.

Available on Google Play and the Apple Store, the app now includes many new features alongside ticket booking, ensuring a more comfortable journey for passengers on the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor, it said.

"Passengers can book their journey tickets under the 'plan your journey' option on the app, with payments accepted via UPI, debit or credit card, and net banking. Users can also access their transaction history to review details about their previous journeys and download invoices," it read.

"NCRTC has introduced a live train tracking feature that shows passengers the real-time status and tracking of Namo Bharat trains available at their station in the next 30 minutes. Additionally, it provides information about the next station in the direction of Delhi or Meerut, the distance to it, and the estimated arrival time. The app also offers a complete timetable of train services, including start and end times for all days of the week," the statement said.

The feeder bus services feature on the app provides comprehensive information about bus stops near the starting point of the journey and the nearest available RRTS station, including bus arrival and departure times for better travel planning, it stated.

Additionally, the RRTS passengers can book bikes, autos, and cabs at stations through a link to the Rapido app, allowing easy ride booking. These features effectively address the crucial need for last-mile connectivity, it said.

The station facilities option provides extensive information to enhance your travel experience. It displays the name and location of the nearest RRTS station, along with key nearby landmarks. Details on drinking water and restroom availability, entry and exit gate status, and which gates are open for passengers are also included, the statement said.

The app provides platform information, train directions, and the operational status of lifts and escalators. Additionally, it offers parking information, showing the number of two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking spaces available. The app includes the complete station layout design of the platform and concourse levels, making navigation and planning easy, it stated.

Furthermore, the contact number for the station control room is provided in the app. Passengers can contact the control room for assistance or send WhatsApp messages for help or suggestions. The app also provides information about major attractions near RRTS corridor stations and includes a system map for passengers to learn about all the stations on the corridor, it said.

The lost and found feature on the app lists all recovered items, along with the date, time, and station where they were found, and includes the procedure for recovery, the statement added.