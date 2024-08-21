NCRTC signs MoU with DMRC for integrated QR-ticketing system

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on Wednesday signed an MoU with Delhi Metro for integrated QR-ticketing system, allowing passengers to book QR code tickets for both Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro on a single platform.

This collaboration supports the 'One India - One Ticket' initiative, offering seamless travel to residents across Delhi-NCR, a statement issued here said.

"With this integration, customers booking a Namo Bharat train ticket through the RRTS Connect application can simultaneously purchase a Delhi Metro ticket. Similarly, passengers using the DMRC mobile application to book a metro ticket can also add a Namo Bharat train ticket.

"This collaboration will generate unique Delhi metro QR codes on the RRTS connect app and Namo Bharat QR codes on the DMRC mobile app, significantly enhancing the passenger experience," the statement said.

This integration is expected to reduce queues at both NCRTC and DMRC stations, save passengers’ valuable time and encourage digital transactions and environmentally friendly travel options, it said.

This initiative is in line with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, which envisages seamless integration between different transport modes, it added.

The RRTS stations are strategically located nearby and integrated with the existing railway stations, metro stations, and bus depots, creating an extensive network of networks. By eliminating the need to switch between different ticketing apps when transitioning between NCRTC and DMRC networks, this initiative further promotes rail-based green transportation for travel within Delhi-NCR, the statement said.

The currently operational 42 km RRTS corridor is connected to the 393 km DMRC network. This integration encourages the use of public transportation, which is crucial for increasing ridership and ensuring the long-term sustainability of these capital-intensive projects, it said.

The Namo Bharat trains, with a design speed of 180 km/h and an operational speed of up to 160 km/h, significantly reduce travel time within the region by up to one-third. Once the entire 82 km corridor is completed by the targeted deadline of 2025, passengers will be able to travel between Delhi and Meerut in under an hour, it added.