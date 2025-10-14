NCRTC to appoint general consultant for Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Namo Bharat corridor

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is set to engage a general consultant for the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Namo Bharat corridor that aims to provide faster, more reliable connectivity between Delhi and key industrial hubs of Haryana and Rajasthan.

The corridor is a part of the 164-km Delhi-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project being developed under Phase I.

According to the tender document released by NCRTC, the general consultant will oversee project management, design review, quality control and coordination among multiple agencies to ensure smooth and timely implementation. The bid security for the consultancy has been fixed at Rs 4.64 crore.

As mentioned in the tender, the pre-bidding meeting is scheduled to take place on October 24 and the completion period of the bid is 60 months from commencement.

As per the tender, the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar corridor will link Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Alwar in Rajasthan via Munirka, Aerocity, Gurugram, Rewari and Sotanala. The 164-km corridor will feature 22 mainline stations, including 17 elevated and five underground.

The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB corridor was shortlisted under the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan by the Network Planning Group (NPG) of the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry in February 2023.

According to details cited in the tender, the Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor will play a key role in regional development by providing a rapid and efficient transit link between major cities, helping reduce road congestion and vehicular pollution across the NCR.

The project traces its origin to a 2005 Planning Commission task force under the Ministry of Urban Development, which recommended a multi-modal transit network for the NCR.

The proposal was later incorporated into the Integrated Transport Plan for NCR 2032, giving priority to three corridors – Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Panipat, and Delhi-Alwar for Phase I implementation.

NCRTC is responsible for designing, building, financing, operating, and maintaining the RRTS network. The pre-construction works, including road widening, utility shifting, and soil and survey assessments, have already begun in parts of Gurugram and nearby areas.