NCRTC to launch 'Namo Bharat Unplugged-Live Music Fridays' at Ghaziabad RRTS station

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will launch a weekly live music event, "Namo Bharat Unplugged-Live Music Fridays," at Ghaziabad RRTS station every Friday to enhance the commuter experience, a statement said.

The event will transform the Ghaziabad RRTS station into a vibrant live music hub every Friday evening, featuring local artists. It will take place in the unpaid concourse area near gate number 4, with free entry for all, it said.

"This initiative will feature live performances by local artists and music bands from NCR, to be held every Friday from 6 pm to 7 pm at the concourse level of the Ghaziabad RRTS station. The first performance kicks off on July 26, setting the stage for a series of vibrant musical evenings," the statement said.

"This initiative aims to achieve several goals, including providing a platform for up-and-coming bands to share their music with the community, creating a livelier and more engaging atmosphere for travellers, and fostering a sense of belonging and connection within the station premises," it stated.

The format of this musical initiative will create a pleasant auditory environment that enhances the travel experience for commuters and will be held in a designated area, featuring diverse genres like rock, pop, and fusion music, catering to a wide range of musical tastes, the statement said.

Talented performers and music bands from NCR will take centre stage, showcasing their musical skills and entertaining commuters.