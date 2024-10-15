NCRTC to organise three-day Namo Bharat book fair at Ghaziabad RRTS station

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation will organise a three-day Namo Bharat book fair at Ghaziabad RRTS station, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The fair, hosted in collaboration with the National Book Trust, will be held at the concourse level, gate number-4, it said.

According to the statement the entry is free for all and it will take place from Wednesday to Friday between 10 am and 7 pm.

The event aims to encourage commuters and residents to explore a wide selection of books, including popular biographies, classic and contemporary literature, fiction, non-fiction, and children's books, the statement said.

The collection will also feature bilingual books, scientific publications, creative writing series, and titles from the PM Yuva series, catering to readers of all ages and interests.

Visitors will have access to inspiring stories, educational content, and a variety of genres with special 10 per cent discount available on all purchases during the fair (terms and conditions apply), it added. PTI NIT NIT OZ OZ