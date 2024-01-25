NCRTC to organise winter carnival at Ghaziabad RRTS station from Jan 27

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will organise a month-long winter carnival at the RRTS station of Ghaziabad from January 27, officials said on Thursday.

Dance and music performances will be organised at regular intervals and around 40 stalls will be set up for the event 'Jharokha 2024', they said.

"Among the 40 stalls, around 25 will showcase a diverse array of products, including handicrafts, handloom, cosmetics, toys, and more. This shopping paradise will cater to various tastes and preferences," the NCRTC said in a statement.

A dedicated children's 'play zone' will also be set up at the carnival where various games will be organised for attendees of all ages.

The event will take place from 12.30 pm to 9.30 pm every day from January 27 until February 27. PTI ABU RPA