NCRTC to set up 110 MW solar plant in UP to power Namo Bharat corridor

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will develop a 110 MW solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh to supply energy to the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, an official statement on Thursday said.

The project has been awarded to NLC India Limited, a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Coal, it added.

The solar power plant is expected to be completed within 24 months and is projected to meet nearly 60 per cent of the corridor's total electricity requirement, the corporation said.

With this initiative, NCRTC will introduce the concept of a captive solar power plant in the country's RRTS and metro transit systems. The project will be implemented through a joint venture between NCRTC and NLC India Limited, it stated.

According to the NCRTC, the plant will be connected to the Uttar Pradesh power grid, from where electricity will be supplied to receiving substations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi along the corridor.

The project is significant from an environmental perspective and is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 1.77 lakh tonnes annually, supporting cleaner and more sustainable urban mobility, the corporation claimed.

Electricity accounts for about 30 to 35 per cent of NCRTC's total operational costs for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. Once the solar plant becomes operational, a reduction of around 25 per cent in electricity expenditure is expected, it added.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Solar Mission and is aimed at increasing the share of renewable energy in NCRTC's transport operations. The project seeks to balance urban transport development with environmental conservation and could serve as a model for other regional and urban transport systems, it stated.

The corporation added that the use of solar power is also expected to help curb air pollution, as it does not emit pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and sulphur dioxide associated with conventional power generation, thereby contributing to improved air quality in the Delhi-NCR. PTI SHB APL