NCRTC wins e-governance award for cybersecurity initiatives

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has bagged the "Gold Award" at the "National Awards for e-Governance-2025" for its innovation in cybersecurity.

The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, was presented on Monday by Union Minister Jitendra Singh during the 28th National Conference on e-Governance held in Visakhapatnam, an official statement said.

The corporation received the award in the category of "best e-governance practices and innovation in cybersecurity" for integrating robust digital and cyber safety measures into the Namo Bharat project, it stated.

The corporation has ensured that advanced security features are built into the system from the outset, safeguarding critical operations such as signalling, rolling stock control and communication networks, while also supporting commuter-facing services like ticketing platforms, mobile apps and customer support, it said.

The security framework includes segregating networks of information and operational technology, strict access controls, real-time monitoring and unidirectional gateways, designed to protect train operations even as real-time data improves commuter services.

NCRTC is a joint venture company of the Government of India and the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP, and comes under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

NCRTC is implementing India's first regional rail corridor between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut. The project features several first-of-its-kind technologies, including ETCS (European Train Control System) Hybrid Level-3 signalling over LTE communication, a global first, and ballastless precast slab track for low maintenance and durability, it stated.

The corporation added that the recognition highlights its effort to combine advanced transport technologies with strong cybersecurity to deliver safe and reliable regional connectivity.