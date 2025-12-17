NC's facade of fighting for Article 370 is over: PDP

Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday accused the ruling National Conference of giving up its fight for restoration of special status for Jammu and Kashmir while implementing BJP's agenda of statehood.

PDP leader Waheed Para said the facade of National Conference fighting for Article 370 was over.

In a post on X, the party said, "From branding everyone as BJP's B Team to now implementing BJP's agenda of statehood and business rules, NC has completed the normalisation of Aug 5 (Article 370 abrogation) and cemented the holy alliance." "So, the facade of NC 'fighting' for Article 370 is over. From promising special status in elections to now requesting 'business rules'," Para posted on X.

The party was reacting to the memorandum submitted by three National Conference Rajya Sabha members to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in which they had sought restoration of statehood, notifying business rules for administration in Jammu and Kashmir and shifting prisoners lodged outside jails back to prisons in the union territory.

PTI MIJ NB NB