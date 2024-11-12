NC's Mohammad Syed Akhoon suspended from party for 'anti-party activities'

Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) National Conference (NC) on Tuesday suspended its senior vice president Mohammad Syed Akhoon from membership of the party for a period of six years for his "anti-party activities".

In a letter addressed to Akhoon, the party's provincial president, Kashmir province, Showkat Ahmad Mir, said the decision was taken on the directions of NC president Farooq Abdullah.

As directed by Abdullah, "You are suspended from the basic membership of JKNC for a period of six years for your anti-party activities," the letter said.

Akhoon, a former MLA, had expressed resentment against the party leadership after he was denied a ticket to contest from Hazratbal assembly segment. NC's youth leader Salman Sagar contested and won the seat. PTI SSB SKY SKY