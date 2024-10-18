NC's Mubarak Gul appointed pro tem speaker of JK Assembly

Srinagar, Oct 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha appointed National Conference (NC) MLA Mubarak Gul as the pro tem speaker of the new legislative assembly on Friday, an official order said.

Gul, who won Idgah assembly seat in Srinagar for the sixth time, will administer oath to the newly elected members of the assembly on Monday, according to the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

"The Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, in pursuance to Section 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 appointed Mr Mubarik Gul, Hon'ble Member Legislative Assembly as Speaker Pro tem before whom all the Members of the J&K Legislative Assembly shall make and subscribe the oath/affirmation in terms of Section 24 of aforesaid (Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation) Act," the order stated.

"The oath/affirmation will be administered by the Pro tem Speaker in the J&K Legislative Assembly, Srinagar on October 21, 2024 at 2 PM.

"All the Hon'ble Members of the J&K Legislative Assembly are accordingly requested to kindly make it convenient to attend the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly for making and subscribing the oath/affirmation on the scheduled date and time," it said. PTI SSB DIV DIV