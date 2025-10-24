NC's Ramzan says party's Rajya Sabha wins show rejection of Aug 5, 2019 decision

Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) National Conference (NC)'s Rajya Sabha winning candidate Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan on Friday said his party's win on three seats has once again proved that the decisions taken on August 5, 2019, have been "rejected".

"This is the win of the NC and its policies and programmes. This election has once again shown that the legislators of the state, who have been elected by the people, have rejected the decisions of 2019," Ramzan told reporters here after his win.

The NC's MP-elect said the party MPs will vociferously raise the issues of the people in the Parliament.

Another winning candidate from the NC, G S Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi, expressed happiness over the party's win on three seats. He, however, lamented that the party could not emerge victorious in the fourth seat.

"It feels very good to win three seats; there is an atmosphere of joy, but we could not win the fourth seat. Our endeavour now will be to raise the voices of people in the Parliament," Oberoi said. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ