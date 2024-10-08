NC's Sakina Masood wins D H Pora assembly seat in J-K

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) leader and former minister Sakina Masood won her third assembly election from D H Pora seat in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, defeating her PDP rival Gulzar Ahmad Dar by over 17,000 votes.

Masood, alias Sakina Itto, secured 36,623 votes, 17,449 more than Dar's 19,174.

Former minister Abdul Majeed Padder secured a distant fourth place with only 2,974 votes.

This is Itoo's third win from this constituency, which was previously known as Noorabad and was redrawn and renamed after the delimitation exercise, after 1996 and 2008.