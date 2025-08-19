NCSC reviews implementation of constitutional safeguards for SCs in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Tuesday reviewed the implementation of constitutional safeguards for SCs in Rajasthan and issued necessary directions to officials, according to an official statement.

NCSC Chairperson Kishor Makwana and member Vaddepalli Ramchander chaired the meeting during which Department of Personnel Secretary K K Pathak gave a detailed presentation on data sought by the Commission.

Pathak informed the Commission about the backlog of vacancies for SC employees in different departments over the past years. He said that efforts would soon be made to fill these posts.

Issues related to promotions, roster implementation and service matters concerning SC employees were also discussed.

Senior officials from planning, industries, finance, cooperative, health, medical education, agriculture, panchayati raj, school education and other departments were present.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary (Social Justice) Aparna Arora and other officials.