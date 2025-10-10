New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday sought an action taken report from the Haryana chief secretary within seven days on the suspected suicide of a senior state police officer who allegedly faced caste-based discrimination.

A 'final note', recovered after the death of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself at his Chandigarh residence on Tuesday, named "senior officers" from the state and carried details of "mental harassment and humiliation" he allegedly faced over the past few years.

In its notice, NCSC said it has invoked powers under Article 338 of the Constitution to investigate and inquire into the case.

The notice directed the state government to submit a detailed action taken report, including details of the incident, names of the victim and accused, FIR number, arrests made, charges filed, and compensation paid under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with a comprehensive annexure on the case's progress.

The Commission has warned that failure to respond within the stipulated time could lead to a summons being issued under the powers of a civil court granted to the NCSC under Article 338.