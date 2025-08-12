NCST member visits villages under Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram

Aizawl, Aug 12 (PTI) National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) member Nirupam Chakma undertook an official tour to various villages under the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) to assess developmental requirements and welfare-related issues, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The CADC in South Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district was formed under the sixth schedule of the Constitution in 1972 for the welfare of the Chakma tribals of the state.

Chakma visited Jamersury, Mandirosora, Ajasora, Golasury, and Longpuighat villages, where he held meetings with Village Council members, NGO representatives, and community leaders to hear their concerns, the statement issued by CADC's Information & Public Relations department said.

He inspected schools, health facilities, and community infrastructure, observing issues such as shortage of classrooms, non-functional toilets, lack of water supply, poor approach roads, inadequate medical facilities, absence of hostels, and issues related to pre-matric scholarship, it said.

The NCST member travelled to these villages by motorboat, as the PMGSY roads connecting them are not usable during the rainy season, it said.

Apart from these villages, Chakma also visited Abhaya Dāna Forest Monastery and Huji Mawnaw Vihar, where he attended Buddha Puja and interacted with the resident monks and management committees, it said.

He assured that the issues observed during the visit would be taken up with the concerned authorities for necessary follow-up, the statement added.

Governor’s rule was imposed in the CADC last month following political instability that has rocked the 20-member Council. PTI CORR NN