NCST 'satisfied' with implementation of welfare schemes for tribals in Mizoram: Chairperson

Aizawl, Apr 30 (PTI) National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) chairperson Antar Singh Arya on Wednesday said the commission is "satisfied" with the implementation of the Central government's welfare schemes and development programmes for tribal people in Mizoram.

Arya, along with three members of the NCST, was on a four-day visit to the northeastern state to review the implementation of the Centre's welfare schemes for tribals.

He addressed a press conference here after meeting senior officials of the Mizoram government.

Arya said the NCST is "satisfied" with the implementation of Central government's welfare schemes and development programmes for tribal people in the state.

He, however, said that there is still a need for more improvement in the implementation of the Central government schemes.

Earlier, during a meeting with state government officials to review the status of scheduled tribes in Mizoram and the implementation of various welfare schemes for them, Arya laid emphasis on the need to popularise Hindi in the state and urged the state administration to take steps in this regard, an official said.

The NCST chairman also noted the need to do away with the prevalent system of 'jhum' cultivation (slash and burn) being practised by farmers in the state, the official said.

He suggested framing a pilot project to introduce alternate systems of cultivation which have less environmental impact.

During the meeting, NCST member Nirupam Chakma gave his observations on the status of tribals in the southern part of Mizoram and the border areas, while another member Dr Asha Lakra also highlighted her observations on health, education and the status of women in the state.

Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena and other senior officials of the Mizoram government highlighted the status of the state with respect to the welfare and development of tribals in the state as well as the status of various schemes being implemented under central and state governments.

Meena told the meeting that all government schemes and programmes are focused towards the welfare, development and well-being of tribals as more than 94 per cent of Mizoram's population belonged to the ST category.

Mizoram Director General of Police (DG) Anil Shukla, who was present at the meeting, also said that no complaint on atrocities against tribals have been registered in the state in the past three years.

The NCST led by Arya also visited Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) and Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) on Tuesday and interacted with leaders of the two councils in the southern part of Mizoram. PTI CORR RG