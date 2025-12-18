NCST seeks report from Odisha govt on KISS student’s 'murder', to conduct probe

Bhubaneswar, Dec 18 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on Thursday sought a report from the Odisha government, and decided to conduct an inquiry into the alleged murder of a 14-year-old tribal student at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here.

The NCST took suo motu cognisance of the incident based on media reports, a day after Odisha police arrested eight officials of KISS and three students in connection with the boy’s death.

“The commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India,” the NCST said.

In notices issued to the Home, School and Mass Education, and ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare departments, the DGP, Commissioner of Police, and the Khurda district collector, the NCST asked them to furnish a detailed report within three days.

It warned that failure to respond within the stipulated time could lead it to exercise civil court powers, including summoning officials to appear before it.

The NCST’s action follows the arrest of eight KISS employees, including an additional CEO and two teachers, for allegedly suppressing information related to the “murder” of the Class-IX student from Keonjhar district.

The three minor students accused in the case were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, as children in conflict with law.

Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh had earlier said the boy was strangulated to death by his classmates on the night of December 11, and that the arrested officials attempted to portray the incident as an accidental death.

Meanwhile, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram expressed deep concern over the incident, and said it was “unfortunate and condemnable”.

“Such incidents are being repeated at KISS. The authorities should remain vigilant and take preventive measures,” Oram said, adding that he was confident of an impartial investigation.

The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) also visited the institute and recommended that police probe the role of doctors at KIMS, a hospital run by the same group that manages KISS.

The doctors had allegedly informed the boy’s father that the death was due to a fall in the bathroom, which police later found to be incorrect, OSCPCR chairperson Babita Patra said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das, in a post on X, alleged a deliberate attempt to suppress the crime, and demanded arrest of all those involved, including doctors and hostel authorities.

Keonjhar BJP MP Ananta Nayak also demanded strict action against those responsible for the killing. PTI AAM RBT