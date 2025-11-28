NCW accuses Bengal police of denying venue for public hearing on crimes against women

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday alleged that the West Bengal Police has again refused to provide a venue for its proposed public hearing on crimes against women in North 24 Parganas, prompting the commission to organise the programme independently on December 1.

In a statement, NCW member Archana Majumdar said the Commission had written multiple times to the state police and the chief secretary seeking a venue in North 24 Parganas for the public hearing where over 100 cases are scheduled to be heard.

"Despite repeated requests, police have declined to provide a venue, similar to previous occasions," she alleged.

The commission claimed that while police administrations in other states extend cooperation for such hearings, "no such willingness is visible in West Bengal".

"This clearly indicates that the state police are not interested in resolving cases related to crimes against women," the statement added.

In the absence of space, the NCW said it will conduct the 'jan-sunani' on its own at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), Salt Lake, on December 1.

Both previously submitted complaints and walk-in grievances will be accepted during the hearing, it said.

In the past, the NCW had complained of inadequate cooperation from West Bengal authorities, including during visits related to high-profile cases involving alleged sexual assault.

The commission had also cited non-cooperation during its fact-finding inquiry in the Sandeshkhali episode. PTI BSM MNB