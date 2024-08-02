NCW chief blames AAP govt for death of inmates at Delhi shelter home

New Delhi: NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday blamed the AAP government for the death of 14 inmates of the Asha Kiran shelter home in northwest Delhi's Rohini, demanding responsibility from Delhi Minister Atishi in the matter.

Asha Kiran is a Delhi government-run facility for "mentally challenged" and comes under its Social Welfare department. The department is currently without a head following the resignation of Raaj Kumar Anand.

The NCW deputed a team to visit the shelter home. After the visit, Sharma held a press conference in which she blamed the Delhi government for the incident.

"The shelters run by the Delhi government has become death trap for innocent people. In the capacity for 250 people, Asha Kiran has 450 people staying without proper food, water and medication. Atishi should be made responsible for contaminated water they are been provided," she said.

Sharma said most of the women who died in Asha Kiran Shelter home run by the Delhi government were under 40 years.

"Young lives are lost because of sheer negligence of the Delhi government. Who is responsible for these deaths?" she asked.