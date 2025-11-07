NCW calls for better policing, training in meet with top police officials of states, UTs

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday held a conference with Directors General of Police and senior police officers from 28 states and Union territories to review mechanisms for grievance redressal and discuss measures to strengthen women's safety across the country.

Chaired by NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the meeting at Garvi Gujarat in New Delhi focused on improving coordination between enforcement agencies, legal authorities and women's support institutions to create a more responsive and sensitive justice delivery system.

The Commission stressed the need to upgrade Mahila Thanas and One Stop Centres with better infrastructure, counselling facilities and resources, and underlined the role of Child Marriage Prohibition Officers in community-level interventions.

NCW also proposed specialised training modules for DSPs, ACPs, SHOs, inspectors and Mahila Thana in-charges on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the POCSO Act, anti-human trafficking laws and cybercrimes, including cases involving AI-generated content, deepfakes and digital harassment.

Rahatkar emphasised regular Gender Justice Review Meetings to ensure accountability in police functioning, timely registration of FIRs in offences against women, and increased representation of women in police forces.

She also highlighted the need for research-based, data-driven policing to track regional trends in crimes against women and design targeted interventions.

Reaffirming its commitment to work closely with state police departments, the Commission said it aimed to help build an ecosystem that ensures safety, dignity and justice for women nationwide.