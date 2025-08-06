NCW chairperson discusses aspects of women's safety with senior Assam govt officials

Guwahati, Aug 6 (PTI) NCW Chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar on Wednesday reviewed various aspects of women's safety and empowerment in Assam with the chief secretary and director general of police.

Embarking on her two-day Assam tour, Rahatkar and a National Commission for Women (NCW) delegation met Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to discuss various women-centric schemes implemented in the state.

"In the meeting, we discussed steps taken by the Assam government to empower women. We took stock of the situation," she told reporters here.

Rahatkar also said that she reviewed a few projects being implemented jointly by the state government and the Centre.

She then met DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior officials at the Assam Police headquarters.

"We discussed how the laws are being implemented in Assam to safeguard the interests of women. This became important after roll out of the new criminal laws," Rahatkar said.

She stated that the delegation reviewed the process of how Assam Police is delivering justice to women in cases of various crimes against them.

Later, the chairperson took part in a workshop on building resilient communities and sustainable ecosystems for women.