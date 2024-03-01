NCW chairperson meets J&K LG

Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday met Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here, an official said.

Advertisment

Sharma called on the Lt Governor at the Raj Bhawan and the two discussed several issues about women's welfare, he said.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Sikh Coordination Committee of Jammu and Kashmir S Ajit Singh also met the Lt Governor and demanded that Pahari-speaking Sikhs of Rohama and Dangiwacha in north Kashmir’s Baramulla be included in the Pahari Ethnic group.

Singh also put forth various welfare issues of the Sikh community, including ownership of gurudwara properties as per the Sikh Gurdwaras and Religious Endowment Act, the official said.

He said the Lt Governor assured Singh of taking appropriate action on the issues. PTI TAS RHL