NCW chief expresses satisfaction over implementation of law against 'triple talaq'

Indore, November 28 (PTI) National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday expressed satisfaction over the implementation of the law against 'triple talaq'.

However, awareness has not yet increased to the extent that every woman affected by the practice knows her rights, but in such cases the victims can approach the NCW for help, she said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 prohibits the practice of ending a marriage by uttering triple talaq at once. The law provides for a jail term of up to three years for the offender.

"A law has already been enacted in the country against the practice of triple talaq, and it is being implemented very effectively," she said.

The NCW chief said among the women who attended the 'public hearing' chaired by her in the city, one was a victim of triple talaq and police was instructed to immediately register a case based on her complaint.

Rising cybercrimes against women are a matter of concern and the NCW is running various awareness campaigns about such offences, she said.

When asked about the post of chairperson of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Commission remaining vacant for a long time, she said the state state government has been asked to fill this post.

"We will again request the state government to make an immediate appointment to this position," she added.

During the 'public hearing', Rahatkar heard around 70 cases related to crimes against women and directed concerned officers to take concrete action in these matters.