NCW chief flags rise in single mothers, HIV cases, domestic violence in Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug 8 (PTI) National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Friday expressed concern over the alleged rise in the number of single mothers, increasing HIV cases among women, and growing incidents of domestic violence in Meghalaya.

During her review meeting with the chief secretary and senior police officers including DGP, Rahatkar directed the Meghalaya Police to establish women help desks in all 70-plus police stations and also set up anti-human trafficking units in every district, as part of a coordinated effort to strengthen responses to crimes against women.

"I have reviewed how women in Shillong are benefiting from government schemes and how key laws are being enforced on the ground," she told reporters after the meeting.

She said the office of the DGP had flagged a worrying rise in cases of single motherhood and HIV among women, terming it a matter of serious concern.

Rahatkar also called for enhanced gender sensitisation, stronger legal aid frameworks, and improved cybercrime support integrated with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCCRP). PTI JOP MNB