NCW chief orders probe into alleged 'nude gang' attacks in UP's Meerut

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday directed a swift, impartial, and time-bound investigation into the incidents reported from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, where a media story claimed that a "nude gang" emerged from fields to attack women.

She also asked authorities to step up police patrolling in the affected areas to ensure women's safety.

In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Rahatkar sought immediate identification and arrest of the accused and strict action under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The DGP has been asked to submit a detailed report to the commission within three days.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) said it considers such incidents a grave assault on the dignity and security of women, stressing that the state administration must take concrete and urgent measures to safeguard communities.