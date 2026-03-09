NCW chief reviews action taken on cases of crimes against women in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday reviewed measures related to women's safety and crimes against women in Rajasthan during a meeting with senior state police officials at the police headquarters here.

The review meeting was attended by Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma and other senior officers.

During the meeting, steps being taken by the police to curb crimes against women, strengthen monitoring of cases and improve coordination between law enforcement agencies and the NCW were discussed.

Rahatkar said the data presented during the meeting indicated a decline in certain categories of crimes against women which was a positive sign.

At the same time, she noted that the number of complaints being reported by women has increased in some categories, which reflects growing awareness about legal rights and greater confidence among women to approach authorities.

"If reporting of complaints is increasing, it should not be seen negatively but as a sign of a healthy social change," she said, adding that women are increasingly coming forward to assert their rights and seek justice.

The NCW chairperson also referred to the emerging challenges posed by cyber crime and said that such cases often involve not only offences targeting women but also large-scale financial fraud.

Rahatkar said that improved communication and coordination between the commission and the police would help ensure quicker and more effective resolution of cases related to women's safety.

She also proposed providing legal awareness and training to grassroots workers such as anganwadi and ASHA workers so that they can guide women in rural areas about their rights and available legal remedies.

DGP Sharma said that the safety of women and children is a top priority for the state government and the police department.

He said that crimes against women have shown a declining trend in recent years while the time taken for investigation has also reduced significantly.

Sharma said sensitive cases are being taken up under the 'Case Officer Scheme' to ensure strict monitoring and speedy investigation so that offenders can be brought to justice quickly.

Later, Rahatkar honoured women police personnel, members of Kalika patrolling units and 'Suraksha Sakhis' from different districts for their exemplary service. PTI SDA NB NB