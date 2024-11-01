NCW chief terms remarks against Shaina NC 'extremely inappropriate'; seeks action by cops, EC

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar Friday termed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant's alleged remarks against the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Assembly poll candidate Shaina NC "extremely inappropriate" and sought police and the Election Commission's action in the matter. An FIR was registered in Mumbai on Friday against Sawant for referring to Shaina N C as "imported maal".

Sawant, the MP from Mumbai South, claimed that his remark was being misinterpreted. Shaina, who is contesting from the Mumbadevi assembly seat in the city, said it showed the mentality of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

In a post on X, the newly appointed NCW chairperson said it is unacceptable for a responsible public representative to make such statements about women, especially during the sacred period of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja.

"Shiv Sena (Thackeray) MP Arvind Sawant has made a very inappropriate statement against Shiv Sena (Shinde) Assembly candidate Shaina NC," Rahatkar said in a post on the microblogging site.

She called on the Mumbai Police to take appropriate action after the FIR was filed.

In her appeal to all political parties and public representatives, the NCW chief underscored the importance of respecting and protecting women's dignity and honour.

Rahatkar asserted that the issue of women's dignity transcends party politics and should be a priority for all leaders.

Additionally, she urged the Election Commission of India to take immediate action against such inappropriate statements made during the electoral period as they undermine the essence of democracy.

The NCW chief highlighted that elections are the greatest festival of democracy where citizens select their representatives. Expressing concern over misogynistic statements from leaders across various political parties, she said that it poses a threat to the functioning of a robust democracy.

Rahatkar called for collective action to ensure the dignity and respect of women. Empowering and safeguarding women's rights is essential for the nation's progress, she said. PTI UZM NSD NSD