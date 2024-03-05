NCW chief to meet President to submit report on Sandeshkhali violence

New Delhi: National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday to submit a report on the Sandeshkhali violence, sources said.

An NCW team recently visited West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to assess the situation and review actions taken by the local authorities in response to reports of egregious violence and intimidation against women in the region.

A fact-finding report was also prepared by the commission which said that it has gathered disturbing testimonies of women alleging widespread fear and systematic abuse by both police officers and members of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The sources said Sharma is meeting the President on Tuesday to submit a report on the situation of women there.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force, besides "sexually harassing" them.