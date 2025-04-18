NCW chief to visit refugee camps in Malda, riot-hit areas in Murshidabad to assess women's safety

Kolkata, Apr 18 (PTI) National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal’s Malda and Murshidabad districts from Friday to visit refugee camps and riot-affected areas, assess the ground situation in the wake of recent communal violence, and interact with affected women.

The commission has already taken suo motu cognizance of the violence that broke out in parts of Murshidabad on April 11 and 12 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. An inquiry committee has been formed to probe the matter, Rahatkar told reporters here on Thursday.

"Considering the situation, the National Commission for Women has decided to form an inquiry committee. We will go to the relief camps and speak with the women there. We have received reports that the women are not being treated properly — we will look into those concerns as well. After taking stock of the situation, we will submit a detailed report," she said.

According to sources, the NCW team will begin its visit in Malda, where it will inspect relief camps and speak to women affected by the violence. The team will also meet senior officials of the district administration to review the state government's rehabilitation efforts.

"The team will halt in Malda for the night and head to Murshidabad on Saturday morning. In Murshidabad, the members will meet the district magistrate, superintendent of police and other senior officers, and will also interact with affected residents," the sources added.

On Sunday, the NCW team is likely to call on West Bengal Governor, the state's chief secretary, and the director general of police in Kolkata.

Rahatkar said the commission is particularly focused on ensuring the safety, dignity, and rehabilitation of women who have been impacted by the recent communal disturbances.

Three persons were killed in the violence that erupted in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur areas of Murshidabad district, which has a Muslim-majority population.

The clashes took place during protests against the central government's amendments to the Waqf Act.