NCW chief welcomes SC ruling on right of Muslim women to seek maintenance under CrPC's Section 125

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) NCW chief Rekha Sharma welcomed the Supreme Court's landmark ruling that affirms the right of Muslim women to seek maintenance, saying the decision is a significant step towards ensuring gender equality and justice for all women, regardless of their religion.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a Muslim woman can seek maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which is applicable to all married women irrespective of religion.

Sharma welcomed the verdict.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the Supreme Court's landmark ruling that affirms the right of Muslim women to seek maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC. This decision is a significant step towards ensuring gender equality and justice for all women, regardless of their religion,” she said.

“It reinforces the principle that no woman should be left without support and protection under the law. The NCW remains committed to advocating for the rights of women and ensuring that justice prevails for every woman in India," Sharma said.

The bench said maintenance is not charity but the right of married women and it is applicable to all married women irrespective of their religion.

The top court dismissed the petition of one Mohd Abdul Samad, who challenged the order of the Telangana High Court refusing to interfere with the maintenance order of the family court.

He has contended that a divorced Muslim woman is not entitled for maintenance under Section 125 of CrPC and has to invoke the provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986.