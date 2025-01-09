NCW condemns brutal killing of Pune woman, demands immediate action

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has condemned the killing of a 28-year-old woman in Pune, urging swift and decisive action against the culprit.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of a company where the woman was brutally attacked with a cleaver by her colleague, reportedly over money.

The fact that those witnessed the brutal hacking failed to intervene sparked a widespread outrage over bystander apathy and workplace safety for women.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to Maharashtra Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla for an immediate and fair investigation.

The Commission directed the state police to charge the accused and submit an Action Taken Report, along with a copy of the FIR, within 48 hours.