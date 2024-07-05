NCW, CyberPeace Foundation launch Digital Shakti 5.0 to empower women

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) and CyberPeace Foundation have launched the fifth phase of the Digital Shakti Campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at digitally empowering and upskilling women and girls in cyberspace, creating safer online environments for them.

The launch event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Farming and MoS Panchayati Raj SP Singh Baghel.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma highlighted the campaign's alignment with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Digital India initiative.

"Despite India being on the verge of becoming the third-largest power in the world, women still face struggles in all fields. Digital Shakti was started in 2018 with the vision of introducing women to the digital era to enhance their skills. So far, we have trained 6 lakh women to be safe in the digital world. In this phase, we aim to increase that number to 10 lakh," Sharma said.

She said that the campaign aims to skill women nationwide, raise digital awareness, build resilience and combat cybercrime, she said.

The campaign has transformed the digital lives of women across India, reaching over 6.86 lakh netizens through direct sessions and over 2.67 crore individuals through online mediums, the NCW chief said. Each phase has progressively increased its reach and impact, with Digital Shakti 4.0 reaching over 5,00,000 women, she added.

Baghel appreciated the initiative, saying, "The history of women and their sufferings through the decades highlight the importance of such initiatives. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to CyberPeace Foundation and NCW for the successful completion of the first four phases of this remarkable program. Digital Shakti has already made a significant impact, and I am filled with gratitude knowing this initiative will continue to empower women across our nation." Seth emphasised the cultural and social growth of women over the past two decades, saying, "The culture of India and the growth of women over the past two decades are truly remarkable. This is a crucial issue that NCW and CyberPeace have thoughtfully addressed with the Digital Shakti program." Major Vineet Kumar concluded the event with a vote of thanks.

"This is one of the biggest campaigns in the nation, continuously making a difference. Special thanks to the Aasha workers, NGOs, industry professionals, and all associated with the campaign. This program aims to make women resilient and aware in the cyber world," he said.

The launch was followed by panel discussions on 'Empowering Women through Cyber Skills: Bridging the Gender Gap in Tech and AI' and 'Cyber Wellness and Mental Health: Addressing the Psychological Impact of Cyber Threats'. Experts from various sectors participated in these discussions.

The launch event was attended by 1,500 people and was streamed live on NCW's YouTube channel. Attendees included students, SHGs, Aasha workers, delegates from the UN and police officials.