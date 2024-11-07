NCW demands high-level probe into alleged physical intimidation of member by Kolkata police

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has demanded a high-level inquiry into an incident involving one of its members, Archana Majumdar, who was allegedly physically intimidated and injured by Kolkata Police personnel.

The incident, which took place on November 1, prompted the NCW to send an official letter to the Kolkata Police and the Ministry of Home Affairs, urging immediate action.

The NCW, in its communication, expressed concern over the treatment of Majumdar and called for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe to ensure accountability and restore peace in the area.

According to the NCW, Majumdar was in Kolkata on official duty when she allegedly faced physical harassment by the local law enforcement officers. PTI UZM KSS KSS