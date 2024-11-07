NCW directs Chief Secretary, DGP to probe Bengal Minister for making derogatory remarks against BJP leader

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The NCW has directed the chief secretary and DGP to invoke relevant legal provisions and conduct a fair and time-bound investigation against West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP leader Rekha Patra.

According to reports, Hakim stirred a controversy after making sexist remarks against Patra while discussing her Lok Sabha elections defeat to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Basirhat.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) in a post said it has taken suo moto cognizance of the derogatory remarks made by Hakim against the BJP leader.

"The Commission has directed the Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal to invoke relevant legal provisions and conduct a fair and time-bound investigation. A detailed report is to be submitted to the Commission within three days," the NCW said. PTI UZM AS AS