NCW expresses concern over Hema Committee report, seeks complete findings

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Noting the sexual abuse and harassment allegations of the Hema Committee report, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said it has sought the full report, only parts of which are publicly available.

In a statement, the woman's body said, "The Commission is committed to furthering its efforts in addressing these matters with the appropriate authorities to ensure that the rights of women are upheld and that a safe, equitable working environment is fostered within the industry." "... the NCW has taken steps to seek the complete Hema Committee Report, as it appears that only parts of it are currently available in the public domain," it said.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after a case of assault of an actress in 2017. Its report on the Malayalam film industry points to workplace harassment, gender-based discrimination, and other forms of exploitation of women.

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them. PTI UZM SKY SKY