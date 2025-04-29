NCW forms panel headed by ex-DGP to probe Bhopal college sexual assault case

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of alleged sexual assaults of female students at a Bhopal college and has constituted a committee to investigate the matter.

The committee, led by retired IPS officer and former Jharkhand Director general of Police, Nirmal Kaur, will visit Bhopal from May 3 to May 5.

Reportedly, a group of male students allegedly concealed their identities and lured several female students into romantic relationships.

According to media reports, they allegedly "raped" these women, filmed the acts, and used the videos to blackmail them.

Some of these men have been arrested and others booked.

The committee will have Jabalpur High Court Advocate Nirmala Nayak and NCW Under Secretary Ashutosh Pandey as its members, the NCW said in a statement on Wednesday.

The committee will meet local authorities, victims, and their families for their testimony and submit a report to the Commission.

"The Commission is determined to ensure that justice is served and that the accused face the full extent of the law," the NCW said. PTI UZM UZM VN VN