New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday announced the launch of a new 24X7 short-code helpline, 14490, to provide quicker and more accessible support to women facing violence, harassment or any form of distress across the country.

As the first point of contact, the helpline will continue to guide callers, coordinate with authorities, and facilitate timely intervention in emergencies, the NCW said.

The toll-free number, designed to be easy to recall, is linked to the commission's existing helpline 7827170170 to ensure seamless assistance without any cost or delay, the NCW said in a statement.

The new short code aims to strengthen its outreach and ensure that women in need can access immediate help, the NCW added.