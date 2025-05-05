NCW launches five-day Maha Jansunwai in Delhi; CM Gupta assures swift action in 1,500 pending cases

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday launched a five-day Mahila Maha Jansunwai in Delhi to fast-track the resolution of women's complaints, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assuring full administrative support to clear a backlog of about 1500 pending cases.

Gupta termed the initiative a major step towards ensuring timely justice for women in the capital and said continuous hearings would be held throughout the week.

"All pending cases will be taken up for immediate action. The entire police and administrative setup will be present here," she said.

Gupta also announced that the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) would soon be reconstituted to strengthen the state's mechanisms for hearing women's complaints more effectively.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who is leading the sessions, said the public hearings are part of the commission's initiative "NCW Aapke Dwar" (NCW at your doorstep), which aims to bring grievance redressal closer to women across the country.

She said, "If any woman cannot approach the commission, we will bring the commission to her." Rahatkar added that the goal of this hearing is to resolve as many pending cases as possible during the five-day drive.

On the first day, both Gupta and Rahatkar, along with NCW members and officials from various departments, heard complaints directly from women.

During the first day of the Mahila Maha Jansunwai, the National Commission for Women heard a wide range of complaints, including cases of domestic violence, workplace harassment, dowry-related abuse, cyber-bullying, delayed police action, and disputes related to maintenance and property rights and gave directions to the authorities.

Many women came forward to report long-pending grievances that had allegedly not seen adequate response from local authorities.

NCW officials and attending department representatives worked on-the-spot to connect complainants with the agencies concerned, aiming for immediate resolution wherever possible.

During the event, the NCW also launched its fortnightly magazine Jagruti, which will feature women's achievements, recent Supreme Court judgments related to women, and updates on new government initiatives aimed at their welfare.

Rahatkar said the magazine is intended to be a one-stop platform for news and developments concerning women's rights and empowerment.

In a special segment, Rahatkar honoured two students from Delhi University's Shivaji College for their outstanding performance in academics and sports.

Delhi accounts for the second-highest number of complaints received by the NCW this year at over 600, after Uttar Pradesh. Among these, cases of domestic violence form the largest share, with 253 complaints. PTI UZM MNK MNK