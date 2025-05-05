NCW launches fortnightly journal featuring women-centric stories, legal updates

New Update
New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The NCW has launched a fortnightly journal that will feature women-centric stories, legal updates and other key developments.
The journal, "Jagriti", will come out every 15 days and will be available digitally.
Speaking at the launch of the journal, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said the publication aims to ensure that women-centric stories, legal updates and other key developments of the commission get maximum traction.
The first edition of the journal was launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. PTI UZM RC