NCW member Mamta Kumari reviews facilities in womens' jail, Anganwadi centre in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Aug 5 (PTI) National Commission for Women (NCW) member Mamta Kumari on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of facilities at a women's jail, Sakhi One-Stop Centre, and Anganwadi Centre here.

She also inaugurated the second 'Tere Mere Sapne' centre in the city's Sunder Nagar, aimed at empowering youth and strengthening family bonds.

During her visit to the women's jail, Kumari engaged with women inmates and officials to assess living conditions and address concerns.

She instructed jail authorities to ensure access to free legal aid for financially disadvantaged women prisoners, enabling them to defend their cases effectively.

Emphasising the mental well-being of the inmates, she directed officials to facilitate regular family visits to prevent depression.

Additionally, she advocated for skill development programmes tailored to the inmates' abilities, fostering their reintegration into society through meaningful contributions.

Kumari also inspected the Sakhi One-Stop Centre and Anganwadi Centre in Sudhar, evaluating the quality of services provided.

She reviewed infrastructure, resources, and support systems to ensure they meet the needs of women and children effectively. She also inaugurated a second 'Tere Mere Sapne' centre in Sunder Nagar, another significant step toward empowering youth for successful marriages.

She highlighted that these centres provide expert counselling on emotional, social, and psychological aspects of marriage, equipping young individuals with the tools for healthy family relationships.

Later, Kumari met with Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rakesh Kumar and other district officials at the district administration complex.

She urged them to prioritise women's welfare, address their challenges promptly, and ensure the effective implementation of support programmes. PTI COR CHS HIG HIG