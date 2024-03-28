NCW member Sundar condemns ANI reporter for abusing PTI journalist, demands action

New Delhi: National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khusbhu Sundar on Thursday condemned the physical and verbal abuse of a PTI female journalist by an ANI reporter in Bengaluru and demanded immediate action against him by his employer.

Advertisment

The ANI reporter physically assaulted and abused, with sexual expletives, the young PTI journalist at a press event of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and his MP-brother D K Suresh on Thursday.

Reacting to the incident, NCW member Khusbhu Sundar demanded action in the matter.

"I vehemently condemn the behaviour of the male journalist who is seen physically and verbally abusing the PTI female journalist in Bengaluru today. Want @smitaprakash to take action immediately," she said in a post on X.