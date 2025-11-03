NCW member visits Howrah hospital where doctor was allegedly molested

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) National Women's Commission (NCW) member Archana Majumdar on Monday visited Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district, where a doctor was allegedly molested by the family members of a patient undergoing treatment.

Majumdar met the victim-doctor and also held meetings with police and hospital authorities regarding the case.

A junior doctor was allegedly assaulted and threatened with rape by a traffic home guard and his neighbour at the medical facility in Howrah's Uluberia on October 20, following which police arrested the accused duo.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. I have also practised medicine in West Bengal. These days, doctors in hospitals across the state are facing such crimes. After the RG Kar incident, this appears to have become a recurring problem. Influential people come to hospitals, threaten doctors, and then exploit loopholes in the law to escape punishment," Majumdar said.

She praised police for being "proactive" in handling the case.

"In general, we have seen police delay investigations, but in this instance, they were quite proactive and arrested three accused. Today, I met the police officers here, and they informed me that the chargesheet is ready," she added.

From there, Majumdar went to SSKM Hospital to meet a minor who was allegedly sexually assaulted on October 22 by a former staff member of the same health facility. PTI SCH MNB