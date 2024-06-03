NCW seeks approval from EC to visit Sandeshkhali, other areas in W Bengal to probe post poll violence reports

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has sought permission from the Election Commission to allow an investigative visit to West Bengal by its team following reports of post-poll violence.

The request by the Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) was made in a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in view of the model code of conduct.

The letter highlights concerns about "high-handedness and police atrocities against women" in the aftermath of recent elections in Sandeshkhali and other regions of West Bengal.

Sharma emphasised the urgency of addressing these reports, noting the NCW's mandate to monitor and investigate issues related to the deprivation of women's rights and the non-implementation of protective laws.

In her communication, Sharma requested an exemption from the Election Commission of India's Code of Conduct to facilitate the NCW team's visit.

The NCW team, led by Sharma, intends to conduct an on-the-ground investigation and take necessary actions to ensure the protection and rights of women in the affected areas, Sharma said.

Allegations of intimidation and attacks were raised by the BJP on Monday in different parts of south Bengal, including in Sandeshkhali, against supporters of the TMC, following the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.