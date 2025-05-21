NCW seeks immediate probe into sexual harassment allegations against DMK youth leader

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report alleging sexual coercion and harassment involving a youth wing office bearer of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The allegations, reportedly made by the wife of the accused, claim that he forced girls to "sleep with politicians." Terming the allegations as "disturbing" and of "grave nature", NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, urging an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation.

The Commission has emphasised the need to ensure the safety of the survivor, form an independent investigation team, and prevent any political interference in the case.

The NCW has also asked the Tamil Nadu Police to register a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and submit a detailed Action Taken Report along with a copy of the FIR within three days. PTI UZM DV DV