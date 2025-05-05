NCW seeks report from West Bengal DGP over alleged police harassment of riot victims' widows

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognisance of a distressing letter sent to it by the widows of two men killed recently in religious violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, alleging police harassment and coercion.

The commission said it has received a "heart-wrenching plea" from the widows of Haragobindo Das and Chandan Das, who were reportedly killed during communal clashes in the region. The women, who are now in hiding, have alleged that instead of being given protection, they are being threatened and pressured to participate in a political event -- an invitation they described as insensitive and coercive -- the NCW said in a statement.

The letter detailed an incident, in which a group of male police officers allegedly stormed into their temporary shelter in Kolkata, damaged property and attempted to detain them without any legal documentation or the presence of female personnel.

The widows have alleged that the intrusion not only violated due process but also disregarded their dignity and safety.

"The commission has written to the Director General of Police, West Bengal, seeking an immediate report and a clarification on the conduct of the police personnel involved," the NCW said.

The commission has also summoned the officials named in the complaint for a personal hearing scheduled for May 9 in New Delhi.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, who met the widows during her recent visit to the violence-hit areas, has expressed her deep concern over the allegations. PTI UZM RC