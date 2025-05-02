NCW summons Ullu app CEO, actor Ajaz Khan over coercive, obscene content in web show

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Ullu App CEO Vibhu Agarwal and actor Ajaz Khan for alleged coercive and vulgar content involving women participants on the web series "House Arrest".

The NCW took suo motu cognisance over the latest web series on the Ullu platform and expressed strong condemnation over its content. Agarwal and show host Khan have been asked to appear before it on May 9.

A short purported video clip from the show dated April 29 has sparked outrage online. It shows Khan pressuring women contestants into performing intimate and inappropriate acts on camera, despite their visible discomfort and refusal.

The women were allegedly also asked to undress on set, raising serious concerns about consent, safety, and exploitation in digital entertainment.

The NCW, led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, termed the content "deeply disturbing" and said it violates women's dignity, blurs the line between entertainment and abuse, and promotes sexual coercion under the guise of reality content.

"Any media content that promotes misogyny, coerces women into compromising situations, or disregards ethical boundaries will not be tolerated," Rahatkar said in a statement.

If the allegations are proven true, the actions may attract penal provisions under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Commission noted.

" Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity & violating consent," it said in a post on X.

Urging streaming platforms to act responsibly, the NCW said digital media must ensure content complies with the law and does not exploit women in the name of entertainment. PTI UZM MIN MIN